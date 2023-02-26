Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday will be a warmer day, but a potent clipper will bring snow to the region, with the chance for afternoon and early evening squalls. With the squalls, a quick inch or so of snow is likely, along with brief but dangerous whiteout conditions. Be careful out there, especially if you’re traveling on the interstates. A general 1 to 3 inches accumulation is possible before the snow ends overnight.

Monday will be a quiet day, then a significant storm will bring snow overnight, which will continue right through Tuesday. An early look at possible accumulation is 3 to 6 inches, as the brunt of the precipitation will be to our south, and the snow may mix with rain. We’ll keep you updated. March will come in like a lamb on Wednesday, with partly sunny skies. A few showers and snow showers are expected Thursday, with highs around 40 degrees.

There might be an impressive coastal storm on the horizon for Friday and Saturday, but it’s looking to remain to our south and east for now. But it’s certainly something to keep an eye on. Temperatures will be a little below average, but no bitterly cold air is expected.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mack Varnum and Nichole Cloutier
2 arrested after woman found bound with duct tape in St. Johnsbury
Jennifer Poirier and her son wait for the bus in Burlington. Tuesday, a woman they didn't know...
Bystanders step in to help as woman tries to snatch child from bus in Burlington
Multiple cars slid off Interstate 89 between exits 18 and 19 in the Georgia area at about 8 a.m.
14 cars slide off Interstate 89 in Franklin County amid blowing snow
Police say a second person has died after a crash Thursday on Interstate 91 in Hartland.
2nd person dies following crash on slippery Interstate 91
Burlington police say it was Bryan Bull who was captured by surveillance cameras randomly...
Burlington Police arrest man accused of random attack on woman in wheelchair

Latest News

WX
WCAX Saturday Evening Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast