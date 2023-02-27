2 accused in Northeast Kingdom kidnapping case face judge

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt . (WCAX) - Two Northeast Kingdom residents accused of kidnapping a woman faced a judge on Monday.

Police arrested Mack Varnum, 45, and Nichole Cloutier, 36, both of Peacham, on Friday.

Monday, Cloutier pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, unlawful restraint and aggravated assault charges.

Varnum’s arraignment, which includes an attempted murder charge, was postponed to Tuesday.

According to court paperwork, the victim had been living with Varnum and claims the dispute arose after she borrowed his truck to go buy drugs. The victim told police she walked away from the home but was later picked up by Varnum and Cloutier who bound her with duct tape and threatened to kill her. She managed to free herself and escape in Varnum’s truck.

