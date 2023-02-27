2 state troopers placed on paid leave amid investigation

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — Two Vermont troopers have been placed on paid leave as state police officials investigate reports that off-duty troopers made racist and misogynistic comments while playing an online game.

The two troopers from the Westminster barracks were placed on paid relief-from-duty status on Feb. 15, according to a state police spokesperson.

Jennifer Morrison, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety, said in a statement on Feb. 9 that state police received a report from state Sen. Nader Hashim about the alleged behavior, which was reported to him by a constituent who was relaying an anonymous complaint.

Morrison said the initial information didn’t include enough detail to open an investigation but after more information was received an investigation was started.

Morrison said she was unable to comment on the allegations due to the confidentiality requirements surrounding internal investigations.

