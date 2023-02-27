After split, Essex residents face big property tax increase in budget vote

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been nearly a year and a half since Essex Junction voted to separate from the town of Essex to become Vermont’s newest city. Now, the separate municipalities are looking at the reality of going it alone when paying the bills.

As expected, things didn’t work out so well for town taxpayers. Once Essex Junction residents voted for separation back in November 2021 and shortly after becoming a city, work began to figure out how to separate the services in the municipalities that had been linked for decades. Now, the citizens of the town of Essex are looking at a budget that will raise their property taxes by 22%.

The town of Essex lost 41% of its tax base when the now-city of Essex Junction voted to separate. Also lost-- the revenue from junction residents, who paid taxes for both village and town services.

This is the first budget where the two are officially separated.

“About the same order of magnitude as it would have been had a merger happened, would have been spread over several years, but in this case, it’s a one-year rip the Band-Aid off situation,” said Andy Watts, the chair of the Essex Town Selectboard.

The way the budget stands for Town Meeting Day next week, the average $280,000 home will be paying nearly $1,900 in taxes, around $340 more per year than before separation.

Watts says they’ve received some feedback that it’s been an expected jump, however, he’s not sure what will happen when voters get their say on Town Meeting Day.

“I understand that it’s going to be a challenge for some people but in the same vein, though, we’ve had very little feedback on the budget so we don’t really know how it’s going to go,” Watts said.

Both municipalities are mostly separated except for the police department, a service the city will be contracting for, the assessor’s office ahead of a reappraisal and the senior center until the end of this year.

Over in the city, their budget is increasing but by just 1.4%. Essex Junction City Council President Andrew Brown says they had actually hoped to be able to lower taxes but had to account for 8% inflation and they are excited for the future as a city.

“Now that 1.4% is doing things we’ve told our community for the past eight years to please hold off on while we figure out governance. We are looking to start a rental registry, better enforcing our ordinances, things our community has literally been asking for for years,” Brown said.

I spoke to many people in Essex Town on Monday who wouldn’t go on camera. The reactions to the rate increase were mixed, many said they expected this rate increase, others were still upset about the separation and lack of merger, and others who are worried about people who won’t be able to afford the increase in taxes.

“You know we got the post office, the theater, the Experience, all this stuff around us, and it costs a little more to have all this good stuff around us but it’s putting the squeeze on people and sending them out into the country far, far away,” said John Metruk of Essex.

The town of Essex says that they will likely be going back to their normal tax rate increases after this budget year. However, there’s a reappraisal coming down the line next year which could further increase the burden on people who live in both the city and the town.

The Essex Town Hall is actually located in the new city of Essex Junction. The select board chair said with ARPA money, they are exploring finding a piece of property to relocate their town offices to-- just one of the many things they’re excited about doing now that the merger-separation fight is over.

Essex residents will vote on their budget next Tuesday while the city of Essex Junction will vote in April.

