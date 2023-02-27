A comfort food cook-off in Essex Junction

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Old-fashioned comfort food recipes being put up for judging Sunday in Essex Junction.

The First Republic Brewing Company is a veteran owned craft brewery. They’ve been hosting cook-offs throughout the winter months. At the contest a variety of dishes are made like wings, mac and cheese, and soups and chowders.

People pick the dish they want to try and then vote on their favorite ones. The bar wanted to find a way to bring the community together, and they say what better way to do that than with food.

“It was even thought of doing instead of having a certain type of dish. With making a dish that had to have a protein, a carbohydrate, having certain ingredients in it and you can make whatever you want,” said Richard Fernald of Essex.

The company says they will continue to host the cook-offs for the community.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mack Varnum and Nichole Cloutier
2 arrested after woman found bound with duct tape in St. Johnsbury
Jennifer Poirier and her son wait for the bus in Burlington. Tuesday, a woman they didn't know...
Bystanders step in to help as woman tries to snatch child from bus in Burlington
N.H. Dept. of Safety monitoring domestic, violent extremist messaging and "National Day of Hate."
N.H. Dept. of Safety warns of extremist “National Day of Hate” Saturday
Burlington police say it was Bryan Bull who was captured by surveillance cameras randomly...
Burlington Police arrest man accused of random attack on woman in wheelchair
Photo by Capt. Mikel Arcovitch and Maj. Matt Hefner | Advanced team of soldiers and airmen...
Vermont Army National Guard soldiers deploying to Arctic Circle

Latest News

Pownal
Troopers cite two for eight counts of animal cruelty in Pownal
File Image
Science lab at Dartmouth college goes up in flames
St. Albans woman was injured after she fell 15 feet down a manhole just after midnight Sunday....
Woman pulled from uncovered manhole in St. Albans
Stowe Derby
Fresh snow a welcome sight for Stowe Derby