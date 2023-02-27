A comfort food cook-off in Essex Junction

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Old-fashioned comfort food recipes being put up for judging Sunday in Essex Junction.

The First Republic Brewing Company is a veteran owned craft brewery. They’ve been hosting cook-offs throughout the winter months. At the contest a variety of dishes are made like wings, mac and cheese, and soups and chowders.

People pick the dish they want to try and then vote on their favorite ones. The bar wanted to find a way to bring the community together, and they say what better way to do that than with food.

“It was even thought of doing instead of having a certain type of dish. With making a dish that had to have a protein, a carbohydrate, having certain ingredients in it and you can make whatever you want,” said Richard Fernald of Essex.

The company says they will continue to host the cook-offs for the community.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.