Fresh snow a welcome sight for Stowe Derby

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Stowe Ski Resort and the Mount Mansfield Academy hosted the 78th annual Stowe Derby this weekend.

The first ever Stowe Derby took place in 1945, and started as a bet between two friends over whose skis would perform best.

Now the derby draws huge numbers, this year 260 skiers signed up for the race down Mount Mansfield.

There are four different races, and we caught the end of the roughly 14 mile long course. WCAX spoke with one local who says she started doing the derby’s long course in 1980 and has competed in it 25 times.

“It’s an adrenaline rush for sure. You know you hit the straightaways and then kind of control your speed on the turns and ride the rut. It was a little icy on but not bad,” said Carol Van Dyke of Stowe.

After a couple years of cancellations from lack of snow, the town of Stowe says they were excited to bring back the tradition, and the fresh snow from this week made for an even better trail.

