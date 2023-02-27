More than 1 million Halloween candles recalled for breaking glass

More than 1 million Halloween and fall-themed candles have been recalled.
More than 1 million Halloween and fall-themed candles have been recalled.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 1.2 million Halloween and autumn-themed candles are being recalled after reports of glass cracking, causing burns and cuts.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recall covers certain scents of Mainstay’s three-wicked candles sold at Walmart stores including Jack-O-Lantern, Mystic Fog, Warm Apple Pie, Warm Fall Leaves, Fall Farmhouse, Pumpkin Spice and Magic Potion.

The 14-ounce candles were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online from September through November.

The recall notice cites a dozen reports of candles burning too close to the container’s edge, causing the glass to crack.

Consumers are urged to stop using the candles and contact the manufacturer for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester
Veterans exposed to toxins during service get help filing claims
Jennifer Poirier and her son wait for the bus in Burlington. Tuesday, a woman they didn't know...
Bystanders step in to help as woman tries to snatch child from bus in Burlington
St. Albans woman was injured after she fell 15 feet down a manhole just after midnight Sunday....
Woman pulled from uncovered manhole in St. Albans
A science lab at Dartmouth College went up in flames Sunday morning. - File photo
Science lab at Dartmouth college goes up in flames
Mack Varnum and Nichole Cloutier
2 arrested after woman found bound with duct tape in St. Johnsbury

Latest News

Daycare Dilemma
In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds tear through Southern Plains; Northeast to see snow
The police officer said he was compelled to take action so a child or someone walking their dog...
WATCH: Officer wrangles alligator from family neighborhood
Ukrainian servicemen who were wounded at the battlefield wait to leave the field hospital near...
UN chief points to ' massive’ rights violations in Ukraine
The police officer said he was compelled to take action so a child or someone walking their dog...
WATCH: Officer wrangles alligator from family neighborhood