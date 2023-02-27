Police: No one injured in crash between train and tractor-trailer in Sharon

Police say an Amtrak train and a tractor-trailer crashed in Sharon on Monday. No injuries were...
Police say an Amtrak train and a tractor-trailer crashed in Sharon on Monday. No injuries were reported.(Vermont State Police | Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHARON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say an Amtrak train and a tractor-trailer crashed in Sharon on Monday. No injuries were reported.

It happened at about 11:45 a.m. on Quarry Road near Vermont Route 14.

Vermont State Police say the train hit the truck’s trailer section, which was carrying a load of stone from a nearby quarry.

The train had 66 passengers on board. No one was injured.

Police were still at the scene Monday afternoon investigating the crash along with the Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement and Safety Division.

