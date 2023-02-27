Police search for driver after hit and run

TOWNSHEND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are working to identify the driver of a vehicle they said ran into a Windham County store.

Troopers said around midnight Sunday morning a woman drove into the side of River Bend Market, resulting in damage to the building.

Police then said the vehicle remained at the store for 30 minutes before driving away.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to them.

