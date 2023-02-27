Protections for renters on the ballot in at least 3 Vermont communities

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Protections for renters will be on the ballot in some communities on Town Meeting Day. “Just cause” eviction charter changes are aimed at protecting tenants from getting evicted for no reason.

When Burlington passed a “just cause” charter change two years ago, it was vetoed by the governor. But the political makeup of the Legislature is now a lot different.

Under a proposal in three towns, landlords would not be able to evict tenants for no cause, like if they wanted to renovate an apartment and chose not to renew the tenant’s lease.

Advocate Tom Proctor of Rights and Democracy calls just cause eviction protections “A real material way to stem the bleeding on housing insecurity.”

Next week, Town Meeting Day voters in Winooski, Essex and Brattleboro will consider enacting a just cause eviction standard.

But some, including Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, worry the proposal may prevent private landlords from putting their units on the market in the first place and making the housing crisis even worse.

In the White River Valley town of Hartford, the rental vacancy rate is hovering around 1%. Community members came close but did not put Just Cause Evictions on the ballot.

Twin Pines Housing Trust Executive Director Andrew Winter says there’s a balance.

“You want landlords to have an incentive to create units and invest in our economy,” Winter said, “but you also need to find a way to protect tenants.”

Especially, he says, when many have been living there for years.

Renter protections are one slice of the housing puzzle, along with the production of new units and the preservation of existing ones.

“Maybe you have housing but you can’t get a bus or reliable transportation. Maybe you’re not near enough jobs. It’s a system,” said Deac Descarreau of the Winooski Housing Trust.

Two years ago, Burlington passed its own just cause charter change which then went to the Legislature.

Governor Scott vetoed the measure over concerns it would actually reduce housing stock. Lawmakers failed to override the veto by a single vote. But with 104 Democrats in the House this session, lawmakers are more likely to be able to override a veto from the governor.

