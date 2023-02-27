Science lab at Dartmouth college goes up in flames

File Image
File Image(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - A science lab at Dartmouth College went up in flames Sunday morning.

Firefighters from the Hanover fire department say they responded to sprinkler alarms going off on the seventh floor of the Remsen Medical Science Building.

Crews say when they got there, they found a large science lab was completely filled with flames and smoke, and they had to fight the blaze in near zero visibility.

Firefighters say they were able to stop the fire relatively quickly, but the building is now uninhabitable due to the smoke and water damage.

The lab was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and investigators are now working to figure out the cause.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mack Varnum and Nichole Cloutier
2 arrested after woman found bound with duct tape in St. Johnsbury
Jennifer Poirier and her son wait for the bus in Burlington. Tuesday, a woman they didn't know...
Bystanders step in to help as woman tries to snatch child from bus in Burlington
N.H. Dept. of Safety monitoring domestic, violent extremist messaging and "National Day of Hate."
N.H. Dept. of Safety warns of extremist “National Day of Hate” Saturday
Burlington police say it was Bryan Bull who was captured by surveillance cameras randomly...
Burlington Police arrest man accused of random attack on woman in wheelchair
Photo by Capt. Mikel Arcovitch and Maj. Matt Hefner | Advanced team of soldiers and airmen...
Vermont Army National Guard soldiers deploying to Arctic Circle

Latest News

Pownal
Troopers cite two for eight counts of animal cruelty in Pownal
Cook-off competition in Essex Junction
A comfort food cook-off in Essex Junction
St. Albans woman was injured after she fell 15 feet down a manhole just after midnight Sunday....
Woman pulled from uncovered manhole in St. Albans
Stowe Derby
Fresh snow a welcome sight for Stowe Derby