Science lab at Dartmouth college goes up in flames

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - A science lab at Dartmouth College went up in flames Sunday morning.

Firefighters from the Hanover fire department say they responded to sprinkler alarms going off on the seventh floor of the Remsen Medical Science Building.

Crews say when they got there, they found a large science lab was completely filled with flames and smoke, and they had to fight the blaze in near zero visibility.

Firefighters say they were able to stop the fire relatively quickly, but the building is now uninhabitable due to the smoke and water damage.

The lab was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and investigators are now working to figure out the cause.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.