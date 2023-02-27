State employees union files unfair labor practice against Vt. State Colleges

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Employees’ Association has filed an unfair labor practice against the Vermont State Colleges.

The VSEA alleges violations of the State Employees’ Labor Relations Act by the Vermont State Colleges administration. They claim specifically the state college system has been bargaining in bad faith and allege retaliation against union activists.

The VSEA says four of the seven members being laid off are bargaining team members and union activists.

This comes after the Vermont State Colleges System announced changes to their schools’ libraries and athletics programs and started facing pushback from the public.

“When you’re from Vermont, you know that honesty and integrity matter. And if this is the way the new president is going to operate, he has a lot to learn,” said Steve Howard, the executive director of the VSEA.

Howard said that during a collective bargaining meeting, the president was asked by union representatives whether the library would be affected, or if any layoffs would occur. The president denied both possibilities. Howard says within an hour of the meeting ending, seven people were told they would be laid off.

