Supreme Court tackles identity theft statute some say is too broad

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Is it identity theft if you commit fraud while using someone’s name? That’s the question The U.S. Supreme Court is tasked with answering.

Dubin vs the United States revolves around David Dubin admitting to improperly billing for Medicaid. However, because Dubin used a customer’s name and Medicaid ID in the offense, he is also being charged with federal aggravated identity theft based on a law Congress passed in 2004.

“The language basically says that anyone who uses information identifying another person in the course of committing some fraud, also commits a more serious offense of aggravated identity theft,” said Pepperdine law professor Joel Johnson, who filed an amicus brief in the case.

The government argues by the letter of the law, Dubin is guilty. But Justice Sotomayor said that interpretation is too vague and opens up too many offenses to a federal charge.

“A parent lists their child as a dependent and lies about childcare services,” Sotomayor said. “There’s no way to exempt that out.”

Justice Gorsuch said the law is written so vaguely, it could step on the toes of state’s rights by imposing federal crimes on a wide variety of issues.

“If the government’s theory is correct, and every time i order salmon at a restaurant, i’m told it’s fresh, but it’s frozen, and my credit card is run for fresh salmon, that’s identity theft. what’s left of state law?” Gorsuch said.

The aggravated identity theft charge carries a 2 year mandatory minimum sentence.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Albans woman was injured after she fell 15 feet down a manhole just after midnight Sunday....
Woman falls 15 feet down manhole in St. Albans
A science lab at Dartmouth College went up in flames Sunday morning. - File photo
Science lab at Dartmouth college goes up in flames
Colchester
Veterans exposed to toxins during service get help filing claims
Jennifer Poirier and her son wait for the bus in Burlington. Tuesday, a woman they didn't know...
Bystanders step in to help as woman tries to snatch child from bus in Burlington
Troopers in Pownal have cited two people for eight counts of animal cruelty.
Vt. police cite 2 for animal cruelty after finding dead pets

Latest News

Vermont lawmakers are weighing a proposal to ban trapping except in special circumstances.
Vt. lawmakers weigh plan to ban trapping except in special circumstances
About 1.8 million gallons of liquid waste have been collected from the derailment site,...
Waste shipments resume from Ohio toxic train derailment
FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
‘Dilbert’ creator loses comics distributor over racist remarks
It’s been nearly a year and a half since Essex Junction voted to separate from the town of...
After split, Essex residents face big property tax increase in budget vote
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic...
Biden, Harris host reception celebrating Black History Month