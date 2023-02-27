Troopers cite two for eight counts of animal cruelty in Pownal

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - Troopers in Pownal have cited two people for 8 counts of animal cruelty.

Officers say they responded to the home of 22-year-old Juan Garcia and 32-year-old Cassandra Halsey after receiving a complaint of possible animal cruelty.

From looking through a window, troopers could see multiple dead guinea pigs in cages as well as feces and urine covering the floors of the home.

Inside, troopers found 6 guinea pigs, 4 of which were dead, as well as two dogs. Officers say Garcia and Halsey both shared responsibility for the care of the animals and abandoned them.

Animal control removed the living animals from the home and took them to a shelter.

Garcia and Halsey have been issued citations to appear in court in March.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.