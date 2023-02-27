USPS holds hiring event across New England

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new job could be delivered as the U.S. postal service looks for new recruits.

We’ve been telling you about the shortage of postal workers leading to mail delivery delays and even no delivery at all for some Vermont communities.

To help ease the shortage of workers USPS is hosting a district-wide job fair for Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

USPS is hiring clerks, carriers, mail handlers, and sales support staff.

In Vermont, residents can learn more about the profession from a recruiter in Essex.

Interested people can learn more at their local post office from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday.

Apply online at the USPS website.

