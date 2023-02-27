USPS holds hiring event across New England

File Photo
File Photo(10/11)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new job could be delivered as the U.S. postal service looks for new recruits.

We’ve been telling you about the shortage of postal workers leading to mail delivery delays and even no delivery at all for some Vermont communities.

To help ease the shortage of workers USPS is hosting a district-wide job fair for Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

USPS is hiring clerks, carriers, mail handlers, and sales support staff.

In Vermont, residents can learn more about the profession from a recruiter in Essex.

Interested people can learn more at their local post office from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday.

Apply online at the USPS website.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester
Veterans exposed to toxins during service get help filing claims
Jennifer Poirier and her son wait for the bus in Burlington. Tuesday, a woman they didn't know...
Bystanders step in to help as woman tries to snatch child from bus in Burlington
Mack Varnum and Nichole Cloutier
2 arrested after woman found bound with duct tape in St. Johnsbury
N.H. Dept. of Safety monitoring domestic, violent extremist messaging and "National Day of Hate."
N.H. Dept. of Safety warns of extremist “National Day of Hate” Saturday
Photo by Capt. Mikel Arcovitch and Maj. Matt Hefner | Advanced team of soldiers and airmen...
Vermont Army National Guard soldiers deploying to Arctic Circle

Latest News

File Photo
Colleges collaborate to help fill nursing gap in the North Country
Pownal
Troopers cite two for eight counts of animal cruelty in Pownal
File Image
Science lab at Dartmouth college goes up in flames
Cook-off competition in Essex Junction
A comfort food cook-off in Essex Junction