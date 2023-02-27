Vermont’s first Child, Youth, and Family advocate starts job

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s first Child, Youth, and Family advocate started the job on Monday.

Matthew Bernstein was appointed to the role by the governor.

Last year, lawmakers passed a bill that created the office which is designed to add transparency and accountability to child welfare and juvenile justice systems.

“I look forward to setting up an office that will create lasting, positive change for children, youth, and families. Ultimately, our success will be measured by positive outcomes that improve the lives of Vermonters. I deeply appreciate the work that went into the creation of this office and look forward to listening and learning to Vermonters invested in child, youth, and family well-being,” Bernstein said in a statement.

