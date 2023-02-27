Woman pulled from uncovered manhole in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A St. Albans woman was injured after she fell 15 feet down a manhole just after midnight.

First responders say they believe the manhole cover had been knocked loose by a snowplow, and that she fell through while walking around outside on her driveway.

First responders were able to remove the woman safely. They say she received minor injuries.

