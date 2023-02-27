BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! We have another active weather week ahead of us as we make the transition from Februrary into March.

A few persistent snow showers will finally come to an end in the morning and the rest of the day will feature some sunshine, especially during the first half of the day. Then clouds will be back on the increase again throughout the afternoon.

A frontal system will come at us from the Midwest late in the day, bringing another round of snow for tonight and through the day on Tuesday. The bulk of the accumulating snow will be in the higher elevations, especially the farther south you are. In the mountains of the southern Greens and southern Adirondacks, there will be as much as 5-10″ of new snow by the end of Tuesday. Our central areas will be getting 3-5″ of snow, with the higher amounts in the higher elevations. And 2-4″ will fall in the higher elevations to the north. Just 1-3″ will accumulate in the Champlain Valley.

We’ll get a breather on Wednesday to start off the month of March. But it won’t last long. By Wednesday night into Thursday, a clipper system will bring more snow showers, and also some rain showers.

A larger storm could be bringing more accumulating snow late Friday into early Saturday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping busy this week tracking all this active weather, and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest, on-air and online! -Gary

