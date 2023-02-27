BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our weather will turn a bit more active over the next several days with a series of weather systems set to impact the region. The next system will move in late Monday night and into Tuesday morning, with several inches of snow likely in the higher elevations of the central and southern Green Mountains. The steadiest snow will fall between 9am and 3pm on Tuesday with 4-8″ over the southern Green Mountains, and 3-6″ over the central Green Mountains. Most other areas farther north can expect around 1-4″, tapering off on Tuesday evening. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 30s.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday before our next weather system arrives on Wednesday night and Thursday. A mix of rain and snow could bring some additional light accumulation of snow across the region. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Colder air will move in along with our next weather system for the end of the week. Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the upper 20s and 30s. While the track of the late week system is uncertain, snow will likely overspread the region on Friday night and continue into the start of the day on Saturday. Several more inches of snow is possible to start the weekend.

Quieter weather will return for the start of next week. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday and Monday. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s.

