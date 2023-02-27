Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An active week is on the way, with more snow in the forecast. It will start off with a quiet Monday, with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 20s. A storm system will then bring snow overnight and through the day on Tuesday. However, that system will split into two systems, with most of our region between them. This will keep the snow on the lighter side, but it will still be enough to make for slippery travel through Tuesday. Most locations can expect 2 to 5 inches accumulation, though locally 5 to 10 inches may occur in Bennington and Windham counties. The snow may mix with rain a bit in the valleys. The snow will end Tuesday night.

March will actually come in like a lamb on Wednesday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s. A weak system will then bring showers and snow showers Thursday. It will be warmer, with highs around 40 degrees.

Things are beginning to look more interesting for the Friday/Saturday time period. A potentially large storm could impact us with a good dumping of snow. Right now, it’s still at least several days away, and things could change, but we’ll certainly keep an eye on it. Sunday is looking fair with colder highs in the upper 20s.

