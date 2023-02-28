BCBS agrees to continue payments to primary care providers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s largest private health insurance company now says it will continue payments to providers who are part of the state’s health care reform efforts.

Blue Cross Blue Shield Vermont in December announced it would not renew its contract with OneCare Vermont, the centerpiece of the state’s “all-payer” model. Under the all-payer model, funds from Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance are pooled and distributed to providers at flat rates. The funds from ‘payers’ such as Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont pass through OneCare Vermont to providers.

Blue Cross stopped the payments, citing a lack of tangible health outcomes, an inability to bring down costs, and issues with privacy and security. But BCBS this week said they will continue payments directly to providers for the rest of the year. But they say that it’s too soon to tell what next year’s contract will look like.

“We intend to engage with OneCare Vermont for a contract for next year. Our attention has shifted to the data issues so we can re-engage in those negotiations. It’s too soon to tell but our intention is to engage with the parties collaboratively going forward,” said BCBS’ Sara Teachout.

The Green Mountain Care Board commended the company’s decision, saying the announcement provides stability for providers and patients.

