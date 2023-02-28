Chester home damaged by fire

CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Multiple departments responded to a fire just outside downtown Chester on Tuesday.

The call came in just before 10 a.m. for a fire at the house at 35 Depot Street.

The home has extensive damage.

Crews were still working on the fire at noontime.

Fire officials say everyone made it out safely and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

