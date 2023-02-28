Chester home damaged by fire

A home in Chester was damaged by a fire on Tuesday.
A home in Chester was damaged by a fire on Tuesday.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Multiple departments responded to a fire just outside downtown Chester on Tuesday.

The call came in just before 10 a.m. for a fire at the house at 35 Depot Street.

The home has extensive damage.

Crews were still working on the fire at noontime.

Fire officials say everyone made it out safely and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Albans woman was injured after she fell 15 feet down a manhole just after midnight Sunday....
Woman falls 15 feet down manhole in St. Albans
Two Vermont troopers have been placed on paid leave as state police officials investigate...
2 state troopers placed on paid leave amid investigation
A science lab at Dartmouth College went up in flames Sunday morning. - File photo
Science lab at Dartmouth college goes up in flames
Police say a southbound Amtrak train smashed into a truck crossing the railroad tracks in...
No one injured when Amtrak hits tractor-trailer in Vermont
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death

Latest News

Moyium Willomon
Shelburne woman pleads not guilty to kidnapping toddler
Maine man jailed in NH charged with two counts of murder
File photo
Police: Body found at Oakledge Park
New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan was part of a group of lawmakers that made a trip to...
Senator Hassan meets with Latin American leaders to stop drug trafficking