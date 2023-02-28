Computer chip funding to require security, worker benefits

FILE - Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in...
FILE - Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Sept. 6, 2022. The Commerce Department is opening the application process for computer chip manufacturers to access $39 billion in government support to build new factories and expand production. "This is fundamentally a national security initiative," Raimondo said as the application process began Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. "We are not writing blank checks to any company that asks."(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By JOSH BOAK
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Commerce Department is opening the application process for computer chip manufacturers to access $39 billion in government support to build new factories and expand production.

All companies seeking the funds will need to show how they plan to develop a local workforce, with firms getting $150 million or more also required to provide affordable and accessible child care for their workers.

The funding is part of the CHIPS and Science Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last August. Grants, loans and loan guarantees are meant to revive domestic production of computer chips.

It’s aimed at sharpening the U.S. edge in military technology and manufacturing while minimizing the kinds of supply disruptions that occurred in 2021, after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, when a shortage of chips shut down factory assembly lines and fueled inflation.

“This is fundamentally a national security initiative,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said as the application process began Tuesday. “We are not writing blank checks to any company that asks.”

The money is meant to support private investment in new factories and can be clawed back if companies use it on stock buybacks instead. Major companies such as Intel, TSMC, IBM, Micron and Texas Instruments have already launched aggressive expansions tied to the support, which will total $52 billion when coupled with funding for research.

Raimondo said that any company that receives support cannot expand its manufacturing capacity in foreign countries that are a source of national security concerns, a restriction that would appear to apply to China. Nor could recipients partner with firms based in those countries for the purposes of developing advanced technologies.

The Commerce Department said companies can start submitting their statements of interest on Tuesday. That’s the first step in a process that includes a draft proposal, a final proposal and government evaluation of the proposal before reaching a final award.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Albans woman was injured after she fell 15 feet down a manhole just after midnight Sunday....
Woman falls 15 feet down manhole in St. Albans
Two Vermont troopers have been placed on paid leave as state police officials investigate...
2 state troopers placed on paid leave amid investigation
A science lab at Dartmouth College went up in flames Sunday morning. - File photo
Science lab at Dartmouth college goes up in flames
Police say a southbound Amtrak train smashed into a truck crossing the railroad tracks in...
No one injured when train hits tractor-trailer in Vermont
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death

Latest News

The defendant in the Wermelskirchen abuse complex holds a folder in front of his face in the...
German ‘babysitter’ convicted in major child sex abuse case
File Photo
New Subcommittee assignments for rep. Balint
This photo shows Mark Gordon, 48, and Constance Marten.
UK police search for infant after missing couple arrested
File Photo
Sen. Sanders calls for renewed community health center funding
San Bernardino County declares a state of emergency due to the snow.
No gas, no baby formula in snowed-in part of California