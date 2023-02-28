Federal money bound for Burlington Airport to fund terminal expansion

Money is landing at the Burlington International Airport to kick-start plans for another...
Money is landing at the Burlington International Airport to kick-start plans for another terminal expansion. - File photo(WCAX)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Money is landing at the Burlington International Airport to kick-start plans for another terminal expansion.

The airport is currently working on the design of an expanded northern terminal closer to the air traffic control tower. The earliest work could begin on that is the end of 2024.

But $2 million more in federal money was just allocated to the airport to start the design of an expanded southern terminal that would create five new gates on the south side of the airport.

Aviation Director Nic Longo says there are still a lot of approvals to go through, but all of this work will lead to a stronger airport.

“We’re growing, we have a lot of customers, the planes that are coming in are getting bigger, more efficient, they can house so many more passengers on a single flight, but that means we have some challenges that we need to work on,” Longo said.

There is no timeline yet on the southern terminal project yet.

Related Story:

School vacations fill Burlington Airport parking garage

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Vermont troopers have been placed on paid leave as state police officials investigate...
2 state troopers placed on paid leave amid investigation
St. Albans woman was injured after she fell 15 feet down a manhole just after midnight Sunday....
Woman falls 15 feet down manhole in St. Albans
A science lab at Dartmouth College went up in flames Sunday morning. - File photo
Science lab at Dartmouth college goes up in flames
Police say a southbound Amtrak train smashed into a truck crossing the railroad tracks in...
No one injured when Amtrak hits tractor-trailer in Vermont
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death

Latest News

SDF
Bill would penalize GPS apps for stuck trucks on Notch Road
SDF
School vacations fill Burlington Airport parking garage
SDF
Plea deal on hold over concerns about accused killer's mental state
SDF
Will Burlington voters expand ranked choice voting?
File photo
Vt. lawmakers craft gun reforms to navigate SCOTUS ruling