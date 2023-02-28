Federal money bound for Burlington Airport to fund terminal expansion

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Money is landing at the Burlington International Airport to kick-start plans for another terminal expansion.

The airport is currently working on the design of an expanded northern terminal closer to the air traffic control tower. The earliest work could begin on that is the end of 2024.

But $2 million more in federal money was just allocated to the airport to start the design of an expanded southern terminal that would create five new gates on the south side of the airport.

Aviation Director Nic Longo says there are still a lot of approvals to go through, but all of this work will lead to a stronger airport.

“We’re growing, we have a lot of customers, the planes that are coming in are getting bigger, more efficient, they can house so many more passengers on a single flight, but that means we have some challenges that we need to work on,” Longo said.

There is no timeline yet on the southern terminal project yet.

Related Story:

School vacations fill Burlington Airport parking garage

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.