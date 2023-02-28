Food advocacy groups look to Farm Bill to replace expiring pandemic assistance

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Food advocates are looking for more money out of the Farm Bill currently being discussed in Congress. It comes as some federal nutrition programs, including 3SquaresVT, that offered expanded pandemic funding are set to expire by the end of March.

Several groups are working to expand SNAP benefits and increase access for immigrants and low-income college students. Ivy Enoch with Hunger Free Vermont says the timing of the Farm Bill could not be better. “The stakes really couldn’t be higher. We need Congress to pass a Farm Bill that protects and strengthens SNAP and other programs that in Vermont support over 10% of the state’s population, as well as the enire state economy,” she said

The recommendations also include provisions to support older Vermonters’ food security by lowering barriers and allowing flexibility in which food items are available.

Hunger Free Vermont estimates that Vermont SNAP recipients stand to lose between $100 to $500 a month and that letting those emergency dollars lapse is not an option.

