Former credit union manager accused of credit card fraud scheme

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:57 PM EST
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A former branch manager at the Vermont VA Federal Credit Union is facing federal charges, for more than $140,000 in credit card fraud.

According to court documents, Tracy Thibodeau, formerly Tracy Hill, ran a scheme from April 2019 to April 2022, after becoming a manager in 2016.

She allegedly opened a credit card at the White River Junction location and granted herself privileged statuses such as, exempting credit limits, excusing late fees and interest penalties, and eliminating minimum payment requirements.

Thibodeau racked up more than $140,000 in charges and only paid a few thousand back.

If convicted she’ll owe $137,000.

