Replica ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ car involved in crash on the highway

Two people in the "General Lee" replica at the time of the crash were evaluated and taken to...
Two people in the "General Lee" replica at the time of the crash were evaluated and taken to the hospital.(Western Taney County Fire Protection District)
By Chris Six and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – The replica of a familiar-looking orange Dodge Charger was involved in a crash on a highway in southern Missouri Sunday.

The iconic “General Lee” is known from the hit TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

According to the Western Taney County Fire Protection District, the crash happened on Historic 165 Highway around 1:30 p.m.

Two people in the car at the time of the crash were evaluated and taken to the hospital.

There’s no word on their conditions or what caused the crash.

The fire department said there were 308 “General Lees” built for the TV show and another 26 made for the 2005 movie.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Vermont troopers have been placed on paid leave as state police officials investigate...
2 state troopers placed on paid leave amid investigation
St. Albans woman was injured after she fell 15 feet down a manhole just after midnight Sunday....
Woman falls 15 feet down manhole in St. Albans
A science lab at Dartmouth College went up in flames Sunday morning. - File photo
Science lab at Dartmouth college goes up in flames
Police say a southbound Amtrak train smashed into a truck crossing the railroad tracks in...
No one injured when Amtrak hits tractor-trailer in Vermont
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death

Latest News

The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
Why TikTok is being banned for some government employees
Julie Su, of Calif., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and...
Biden to nominate Julie Su as next US labor secretary
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
LIVE: Biden discusses access to affordable health care
Moyium Willomon
Shelburne woman pleads not guilty to kidnapping toddler
A man walks through Mount Diablo State Park in Walnut Creek, Calif., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. In...
Northeast, California dig out from snowstorms flanking US