Maine man jailed in NH charged with two counts of murder

(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A Maine man in custody in New Hampshire has been charged with killing a Massachusetts man and a Maine teenager, officials said.

Aaron Aldrich, 46, of Auburn, Maine, was already in the Rockingham County jail on property crime charges when the murder charges were filed in Maine, the Maine Department of Public Safety said Monday.

The victims whose bodies were discovered a week ago in a home in Poland, Maine, were identified as Shoeb Mohamed Adan, 21, of Springfield, Massachusetts, and Mohamed Aden, 16, of Lewiston.

The bodies were found when the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department conducted a welfare check.

Aldrich will face extradition proceedings in New Hampshire before he can be returned to Maine to face the murder charges. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

