Making outdoor adventures more inclusive

By Elissa Borden
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s been a push in recent years to outdoor adventuring more inclusive, and one of the people engaged in that work just achieved a major milestone in New Hampshire’s White Mountains.

Mardi Fuller lives in Boston but has spent a lot of time hiking in the region and just completed all 48 of the state’s 4,000-foot peaks during the winter. She’ll be giving a presentation Wednesday titled “Race, Identity and Rime Ice: Hiking the NH Winter 48″ which is hosted by the Green Mountain Club. She’ll talk about her chilly treks and what being Black is like in what she describes as a predominantly white winter hiking community. And she’ll share what she has learned about how to overcome barriers that people of color might face when accessing the outdoors.

A great place to start is finding a local organization and going out with folks. But I’d also say, if you can’t find that opportunity, go out with a friend and dip your toe in where you feel comfortable. Get outside to a local park and take a walk. Get a guidebook. Get in touch with the Green Mountain Club and get information on how to be safe hiking and get a friend and go together,” Fuller said

Some of those local organizations include Outdoor Afro, Brown Girls Climb, and Unlikely Riders.

