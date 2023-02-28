Morristown voters to decide on 25% budget increase

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - On Town Meeting Day, those living in Morristown will be deciding on possibly one of the largest budget increases in the towns history. If it passes, there will be a nearly 25% increase in spending. The proposed budget is $10,106,209. With the increase in spending, residents say they’re worried about the tax increase that will come with it.

“This budget is just Ludacris,” said Morristown resident David Campbell. “It’s out of range for people who live here.”

He and many other Morristown residents say they’re worried about a sharp increase in this years proposed budget. If it passes, taxpayers will see a 10 to 12% increase in their property taxes. “

“There’s salary lines of upward to 40-50% increases in two years.,” said Travis Sabataso, a Morristown resident and select board candidate. “If you’re going to give raises of that magnitude. If you’re going to absorb 30% health insurance increase-- maybe you don’t create several full time positions that year.”

“My tax bill right now is $8,500 a year. If it passes as is, it’ll be $12,000,” said Morristown resident Anthony Cote. “Somewhere, we need to draw the line.”

Town Administrator Eric Dodge says this will be a sharp one time increase to catch up with the times and underspending in prior years. He cites Morristown’s growing population and staffing needs. The U.S Census Bureau estimates the population in Morristown has only increased 1.7% since April of 2020, meaning 98 new residents.

The proposed budget adds three new positions, including a full-time recreation coordinator, a human resources specialist, and a full-time police officer. “We have an increase in calls this year. We’re up over 5,000 for the year.” Dodge himself is a retired police officer.

The budget also gives every town employee an 8.7% cost of living raise. With it, the lowest paid full-time town employee, excluding emergency responders, will still be making nearly $46,904. Dodge will be the highest paid employee making $101,754. That’s nearly 17% more than what his predecessor who worked as town administrator for twelve years made when he left the position in June of 2021.

“With growth and additional people our building has been extremely busy,” Dodge continued. “With the volume of people coming into the building daily is much higher than it’s ever been. Request for service is much higher.”

Dodge also cites a general increase in the cost of doing business, specifically when it comes to items like road salt. “With the economy doing what it did and additional staffing, there’s a price to pay and it’s not a pretty price.”

Even with the town’s explanations, there’s still hesitation to vote yes on such a large budget. There’s also some confusion on the 37 item ballot, where there’s one article to approve spending and 30 others are financial in nature and impact the budget.

“I don’t think there’s been even close to adequate communication from the town to even explain what those articles mean,” Sabataso said.

“That’s a hefty raise, especially knowing what people are getting paid here in this town,” Campbell continued.

“They’ve always gotten what they wanted and now they’re taking more because nobody shows up to the meetings,” Cote speculated.

If this budget does not pass, it’ll go back to the Selectboard and they’ll work on trimming it down some more.

Last year, only 35% of registered voters participated on Town Meeting Day. Those I spoke with say hopefully more people will be out voting on March 7th.

