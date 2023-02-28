Mysterious respiratory illness has Vt. veterinarians, dog owners on alert

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Dogs are getting sick and in some cases dying from a respiratory illness, and veterinarians say they don’t know what it is. The news has some dog owners worried.

“It is you know a concern a little bit,” said Tabatha Rucinski of Winooski.

News of a mysterious illness circulating among dogs in our area has pet owners on alert.

“Definitely being at dog parks because you never know. It’s like kids, you never know what other dogs have,” Rucinski said.

In the last four weeks, Burlington Emergency & Veterinary Specialists say they have seen 21 cases of moderate to severe respiratory infections and that current vaccines aren’t preventing the disease. In two cases, dogs have died.

“A lot of times we will see like kennel cough go around. It will be dogs that get boarded or go to the dog park. But I am seeing this in dogs that like stay home and don’t go anywhere. You know, obviously, this thing is pretty contagious,” said Dr. Erin Forbes of the Mountain View Animal Hospital.

Forbes says she has been getting calls from pet owners about the illness as often as twice a day.

The dogs show symptoms like sneezing, eye discharge, foamy saliva, lack of appetite, fever and a cough.

Veterinarians say they don’t know what the illness is or where it came from but it is contagious.

“Something very similar happened in New Hampshire last fall,” Forbes said. “It went away pretty quickly from what I understand. It was there, and all of a sudden it was gone. So that’s kind of what we are hoping here.”

Forbes says she has been able to treat dogs with antibiotics and after a few days, they are feeling better.

But pet owners say this news is concerning.

“I send my dog to day care, so she has her vaccines. So, obviously, I wouldn’t want her to get sick, but, obviously, I would not send her to day care if she had symptoms of something,” said Julia Lynch of Colchester.

“We make sure to take them to the vet and they have all their shots updated all the time, so I think it’ll probably be OK,” said Greg Bates of Essex Junction.

Forbes says if you are worried about your dog’s health or hear of any dogs getting sick at day care, it may be best to keep your pup at home.

