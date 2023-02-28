New subcommittee assignments for Rep. Balint

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Vermont’s lone congresswoman Becca Balint has been named to two oversight subcommittees.

Rep. Balint is now a member of the healthcare and financial services as well as the government operations and federal workforce subcommittees.

These committees have jurisdiction over things including health care policy, tax policy, infrastructure, public records, and the U.S. postal service.

