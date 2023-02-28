New subcommittee assignments for Rep. Balint

Vermont’s lone congresswoman Becca Balint has been named to two oversight subcommittees.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Vermont’s lone congresswoman Becca Balint has been named to two oversight subcommittees.

Rep. Balint is now a member of the healthcare and financial services as well as the government operations and federal workforce subcommittees.

These committees have jurisdiction over things including health care policy, tax policy, infrastructure, public records, and the U.S. postal service.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Albans woman was injured after she fell 15 feet down a manhole just after midnight Sunday....
Woman falls 15 feet down manhole in St. Albans
Two Vermont troopers have been placed on paid leave as state police officials investigate...
2 state troopers placed on paid leave amid investigation
A science lab at Dartmouth College went up in flames Sunday morning. - File photo
Science lab at Dartmouth college goes up in flames
Police say a southbound Amtrak train smashed into a truck crossing the railroad tracks in...
No one injured when train hits tractor-trailer in Vermont
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death

Latest News

School choice is in the statehouse spotlight as nearly identical bills in both the House and...
School choice bills aim to deny private schools public money
Vermont’s lone congresswoman Becca Balint has been named to two oversight subcommittees.
New subcommittee assignments for Rep. Balint
Senator Bernie Sanders is holding a hearing this week with a focus on community health centers.
Sen. Sanders calls for renewed community health center funding
New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan was part of a group of lawmakers that made a trip to...
Senator Hassan meets with Latin American leaders to stop drug trafficking
Support for more veterans may be on the way thanks to an act reintroduced by a bipartisan group...
Reintroduced bill provides medically retired veterans more aid