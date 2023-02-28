Plea deal on hold over concerns about accused killer’s mental state

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A plea deal in a high-profile murder case was put on hold Tuesday over continuing concerns about the defendant’s mental state.

It’s the case of Louis Fortier who is accused of stabbing Richard Medina to death in downtown Burlington in 2017.

Fortier’s mental health has been in question ever since. At one point, prosecutors dropped the charges based on expert opinions that Fortier was insane at the time of the murder.

The attorney general’s office refiled the charges, and Tuesday reached a plea deal with Fortier’s lawyer that would have him plead no contest to second-degree murder, get credit for six years served and be placed on probation, where he would continue to receive psychiatric care.

“It’s meant to keep his mental illness in check. However, it also provides for Department of Corrections supervision in case that doesn’t happen,” Vt. Assistant Attorney General Rose Kennedy said.

But during the hearing, the judge became concerned about some of Fortier’s statements and whether he was still competent to participate in his own defense. The plea deal was put on hold until April to allow a psychiatrist to weigh in.

Related Stories:

3rd high-profile insanity defense trial expected by spring

Judge to decide whether state can get mental evaluation of accused killer

Accused Burlington killer faces new charges

Accused killer cleared for trial

Jury finds Burlington man guilty of 2017 murder

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.