Plea deal on hold over concerns about accused killer’s mental state

Louis Fortier-File photo
Louis Fortier-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A plea deal in a high-profile murder case was put on hold Tuesday over continuing concerns about the defendant’s mental state.

It’s the case of Louis Fortier who is accused of stabbing Richard Medina to death in downtown Burlington in 2017.

Fortier’s mental health has been in question ever since. At one point, prosecutors dropped the charges based on expert opinions that Fortier was insane at the time of the murder.

The attorney general’s office refiled the charges, and Tuesday reached a plea deal with Fortier’s lawyer that would have him plead no contest to second-degree murder, get credit for six years served and be placed on probation, where he would continue to receive psychiatric care.

“It’s meant to keep his mental illness in check. However, it also provides for Department of Corrections supervision in case that doesn’t happen,” Vt. Assistant Attorney General Rose Kennedy said.

But during the hearing, the judge became concerned about some of Fortier’s statements and whether he was still competent to participate in his own defense. The plea deal was put on hold until April to allow a psychiatrist to weigh in.

Related Stories:

3rd high-profile insanity defense trial expected by spring

Judge to decide whether state can get mental evaluation of accused killer

Accused Burlington killer faces new charges

Accused killer cleared for trial

Jury finds Burlington man guilty of 2017 murder

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Vermont troopers have been placed on paid leave as state police officials investigate...
2 state troopers placed on paid leave amid investigation
St. Albans woman was injured after she fell 15 feet down a manhole just after midnight Sunday....
Woman falls 15 feet down manhole in St. Albans
A science lab at Dartmouth College went up in flames Sunday morning. - File photo
Science lab at Dartmouth college goes up in flames
Police say a southbound Amtrak train smashed into a truck crossing the railroad tracks in...
No one injured when Amtrak hits tractor-trailer in Vermont
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death

Latest News

File photo
Will Burlington voters expand ranked choice voting?
LQM
Truck driver ticketed in crash between train and tractor-trailer
LQM
Chester residential building damaged by fire
Looking for a good book? The experts at the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington have some...
New Fletcher Free Library book picks for your reading list