BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a body was discovered in Burlington’s South End Monday but the death is not considered suspicious.

Burlington Police say the man’s body was found at Oakledge Park just before 3 p.m. in a wooded area.

Police say it appears to be an untimely death and that foul play is not suspected.

