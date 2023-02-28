Reintroduced bill provides medically retired veterans more aid

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Support for more veterans may be on the way thanks to an act reintroduced by a bipartisan group including New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan.

The Major Richard Star Act would increase access to disability and retirement benefits for veterans whose military career was ended early due to a medical retirement.

Currently, veterans who were hurt in combat and had to retire before 20 years are not eligible for full military retirement and VA disability payments.

