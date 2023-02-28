Reintroduced bill provides medically retired veterans more aid

File Photo
File Photo(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Support for more veterans may be on the way thanks to an act reintroduced by a bipartisan group including New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan.

The Major Richard Star Act would increase access to disability and retirement benefits for veterans whose military career was ended early due to a medical retirement.

Currently, veterans who were hurt in combat and had to retire before 20 years are not eligible for full military retirement and VA disability payments.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Albans woman was injured after she fell 15 feet down a manhole just after midnight Sunday....
Woman falls 15 feet down manhole in St. Albans
Two Vermont troopers have been placed on paid leave as state police officials investigate...
2 state troopers placed on paid leave amid investigation
A science lab at Dartmouth College went up in flames Sunday morning. - File photo
Science lab at Dartmouth college goes up in flames
Police say a southbound Amtrak train smashed into a truck crossing the railroad tracks in...
No one injured when train hits tractor-trailer in Vermont
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death

Latest News

File Photo
New Subcommittee assignments for rep. Balint
File Photo
Sen. Sanders calls for renewed community health center funding
File Photo
Senator Hassan meets with Latin American leaders to stop drig trafficking
File Photo
Vt. opens new office for families and youth in state systems