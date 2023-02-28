School choice bills aim to deny private schools public money

BURKE, Vt. (WCAX) - School choice is in the statehouse spotlight as nearly identical bills in both the House and Senate aim to deny public school dollars for private school education.

At issue are so-called “sending towns,” towns without an elementary or high school. Historically, students in those towns have been able to choose what school they want to attend and their state per-pupil tax dollars follow them whether that school is public or private, in-state or out-of-state.

But that system could be about to change, in part because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling regarding religious schools.

If passed, tuition dollars could only be used at public schools, designated therapeutic schools, or the four historic academies in the state that already serve as the area public schools despite being independent. Sending districts would designate up to three high schools for students to choose from.

The proposed bill would affect nearly 2,000 Vermont students currently attending private schools at taxpayer expense.

Sitting just below Burke Mountain, three of the four Tucker kids have chosen to attend East Burke School, with the 4th interested in doing the same.

“They would not have thrived in the larger school, all for different reasons. And everyone that is going to East Burke School needs that school because the larger schools aren’t meeting their needs, they’re too big, they get lost or they don’t feel safe oftentimes in those schools,” said parent Julia Tucker

The Tuckers are able to send their kids to a private school using taxpayer dollars because they live in Lyndonville, which does not have its own designated public high school.

The East Burke School is home to 11 students enrolled in 9th-12th grade. Head of School Nathan Bradshaw said the small learning environment makes it a good place for students who might have anxiety in the hustle and bustle of a larger school.

“Not every student needs the same school. Public schools are all aligned with the exact same program and the exact same curriculum, that’s the goal of that. And that serves many students very well. It can’t serve every student,” said Bradshaw.

If passed, bills in the statehouse would prohibit students from using public tuition dollars to attend independent schools like East Burke School.

“Our school would close immediately. We are funded almost entirely by school choice tuition,” said Bradshaw.

“I don’t know that we could afford that. And, you know, there are many others that are worse off than us financially that that would be completely out of the picture. And it really is making an inequality,” said parent Barclay Tucker.

These proposed bills come in response to a controversial supreme court decision that forced the state to extend its rules surrounding public tuition to religious schools.

Senator Ruth Hardy, who proposed the bill in the Senate, said public schools have been under attack nationally and there’s a concern about discrimination that could arise now that public dollars are paying for religious schools.

“This is a really strong opportunity and time when we need to be focusing and preserving public education and making sure that our tax dollars in Vermont are taxpayer money into Vermont is used for public education in a nondiscriminatory way,” said Rep. Hardy

The bills are supported by the education equity alliance, made up of the respective associations for Vermont school boards, principals, educators, and superintendents.

“They increased transparency, accountability, and equity while maintaining the separation of church and state, which we know is a value that’s shared by most Vermonters,” said Sue Ceglowski with the Education Equity Alliance.

According to the AOE annual report budget book, there are 82,909 total publicly funded students in Vermont, 78,937 of which attend Vermont public schools.

2,083 are tuitioned to the historical academies, Lyndon Institute, Burr and Burton, St. Johnsbury Academy, and Thetford Academy. Those schools operate as defacto public schools in their communities and would be exempt from the bill.

1,491 students attend other in-state independent schools, and 443 attend out-of-state schools. Those students would no longer be able to use public tuition dollars.

“I’m most concerned about our students who go to public schools and protecting our public education in Vermont and nationally, this situation has national implications for how public education is delivered in our country and in our state,” said Rep. Hardy.

And despite having a designated carve out in the bills, some of those historic academies said they’re not happy with these bills either.

97% of Lyndon Institute’s student body are at the school on public tuition dollars, many of which come from the Kingdom East School District.

Head of School Brian Bloomfield said school choice is a system that works well for students in rural areas.

“We appreciate the carve out that makes it look like these bills are peering to preserve the independence that town academies. I view it as a threat to schooling a threat to independent schooling and I were also not convinced that they wouldn’t come after us next,” said Bloomfield.

He said the bills don’t attempt to prevent discrimination because independent schools are held to anti-discrimination policies already and said one public school system won’t work for every single student and family.

