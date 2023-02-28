School vacations fill Burlington Airport parking garage

The Burlington International Airport is warning travelers that their parking garage is full.
The Burlington International Airport is warning travelers that their parking garage is full.(WCAX)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s school vacation week for many students in the state and that’s created a pinch at Vermont’s largest airport.

The Burlington International Airport is warning travelers that their parking garage is full.

Officials say they have opened every space they can inside the garage, including some ramp space.

Director of Aviation Nic Longo says this is a symptom of the return to travel in a post-pandemic world.

“It’s amazing to see that, it’s amazing to see the traffic of the airport back up there. We are not at pre-COVID numbers as far as passengers go, but many elements, many sectors of the airport are beyond pre-COVID numbers, which is fantastic when we are talking about the recovery of the airport and the business and businesses inside the airport,” Longo said.

They say there is still space in lot A, that’s the uncovered lot connected to the parking garage.

If you are unable to find parking you can reach out to the airport’s ambassador team at 802-578-3125.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Vermont troopers have been placed on paid leave as state police officials investigate...
2 state troopers placed on paid leave amid investigation
St. Albans woman was injured after she fell 15 feet down a manhole just after midnight Sunday....
Woman falls 15 feet down manhole in St. Albans
A science lab at Dartmouth College went up in flames Sunday morning. - File photo
Science lab at Dartmouth college goes up in flames
Police say a southbound Amtrak train smashed into a truck crossing the railroad tracks in...
No one injured when Amtrak hits tractor-trailer in Vermont
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death

Latest News

File photo
Will Burlington voters expand ranked choice voting?
LQM
Truck driver ticketed in crash between train and tractor-trailer
Louis Fortier-File photo
Plea deal on hold over concerns about accused killer’s mental state
LQM
Chester residential building damaged by fire
Looking for a good book? The experts at the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington have some...
New Fletcher Free Library book picks for your reading list