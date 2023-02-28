School vacations fill Burlington Airport parking garage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s school vacation week for many students in the state and that’s created a pinch at Vermont’s largest airport.

The Burlington International Airport is warning travelers that their parking garage is full.

Officials say they have opened every space they can inside the garage, including some ramp space.

Director of Aviation Nic Longo says this is a symptom of the return to travel in a post-pandemic world.

“It’s amazing to see that, it’s amazing to see the traffic of the airport back up there. We are not at pre-COVID numbers as far as passengers go, but many elements, many sectors of the airport are beyond pre-COVID numbers, which is fantastic when we are talking about the recovery of the airport and the business and businesses inside the airport,” Longo said.

They say there is still space in lot A, that’s the uncovered lot connected to the parking garage.

If you are unable to find parking you can reach out to the airport’s ambassador team at 802-578-3125.

