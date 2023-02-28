Sen. Sanders calls for renewed community health center funding

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Senator Bernie Sanders is holding a hearing this week with a focus on community health centers.

Sen. Sanders, who is the Chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, or HELP, said nearly one out of every three Vermonters are receiving their primary health care through a community health center.

Nationwide these facilities receive about $5.8 billion a year in federal funding, but according to Sen. Sanders, the funding will expire on September 30th. The hearing will include a number of experts and will be held Thursday morning at 10 a.m. To watch the live stream of the event visit the HELP page.

