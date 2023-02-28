Senator Hassan meets with Latin American leaders to stop drig trafficking

File Photo
File Photo(U.S. Senate Photographic Studio-Rebecca Hammel | U.S. Senate Photographic Studio-)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan was part of a group of lawmakers that made a trip to Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras.

The bi-partisan group spoke with foreign officials about economic and public safety priorities and the need to crack down on fentanyl and other drug trafficking.

Hassan’s team said she pressed Mexico’s senior law enforcement officials to improve cooperation between their two countries in order to crack down on illegal fentanyl trafficking

