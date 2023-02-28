Shelburne woman pleads not guilty to kidnapping toddler

Moyium Willomon
Moyium Willomon(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Shelburne woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of kidnapping a toddler on a Burlington bus last week.

Burlington police say Moyium Willomon, 26, last Tuesday grabbed a two-year-old boy from his mother’s arms while riding a Green Mountain Transit bus. They say the bus stopped at South Union and Adams streets and bystanders were able to take the child away from the woman and keep her on the bus until officers arrived and took her into custody.

Willomon was sent to get an in-patient evaluation of her mental health.

She pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning to the kidnapping charge.

