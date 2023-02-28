Southern Vt. ski resorts revel in fresh powder

PERU, Vt. (WCAX) - After a rough start to winter, the snow gods have given area ski fanatics a late winter gift -- fresh powder with more to come. Back-to-back snow storms had skiers smiling at Bromley Mountain in Peru on Tuesday.

“In the East, it is a big difference. You will want as much snow as you can get,” said Kevin Kubela, who was out making turns in between teaching tennis lessons down the road. The Manchester man is originally from Miami, so he has a fresh perspective on fresh powder. “You are happy when you get even an inch, you are happy even when you get an inch. You are happy out here. You will come out and snowboard for sure.”

“We got probably about seven inches over the past two days or so. So, it’s really good. It is helping out. We were looking pretty scarce there on Presdient’s week,” said Erik Holmgren from Sandgate, who was out demoing a new board. School was also canceled for his son, Casen.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: Why is snow better than ice?

Casen Holmgren: Because if you fall on ice, you might hurt yourself. But if you fall on powder, it don’t hurt because it is fluffy.

And smaller independent mountains like Bromley don’t often see the lines midweek that a bigger resort does, which means more opportunities for fresh tracks. “It gives us a really good push for spring. Spring skiing can be either really short or really long and good, and it makes a huge difference at the end of the year,” said the resort’s Oliver Mauk.

Kubela says the mountain is among his favorites regardless of the conditions. “You don’t get a lot of snobby tourists who come out and they think they own the mountain,” he said.

Bromley’s Adventure Park, Alpine Slide, and new mini golf will keep visitors entertained during the summer but right now everyone here is still thinking winter.

