Southern Vt. ski resorts revel in fresh powder

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERU, Vt. (WCAX) - After a rough start to winter, the snow gods have given area ski fanatics a late winter gift -- fresh powder with more to come. Back-to-back snow storms had skiers smiling at Bromley Mountain in Peru on Tuesday.

“In the East, it is a big difference. You will want as much snow as you can get,” said Kevin Kubela, who was out making turns in between teaching tennis lessons down the road. The Manchester man is originally from Miami, so he has a fresh perspective on fresh powder. “You are happy when you get even an inch, you are happy even when you get an inch. You are happy out here. You will come out and snowboard for sure.”

“We got probably about seven inches over the past two days or so. So, it’s really good. It is helping out. We were looking pretty scarce there on Presdient’s week,” said Erik Holmgren from Sandgate, who was out demoing a new board. School was also canceled for his son, Casen.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: Why is snow better than ice?

Casen Holmgren: Because if you fall on ice, you might hurt yourself. But if you fall on powder, it don’t hurt because it is fluffy.

And smaller independent mountains like Bromley don’t often see the lines midweek that a bigger resort does, which means more opportunities for fresh tracks. “It gives us a really good push for spring. Spring skiing can be either really short or really long and good, and it makes a huge difference at the end of the year,” said the resort’s Oliver Mauk.

Kubela says the mountain is among his favorites regardless of the conditions. “You don’t get a lot of snobby tourists who come out and they think they own the mountain,” he said.

Bromley’s Adventure Park, Alpine Slide, and new mini golf will keep visitors entertained during the summer but right now everyone here is still thinking winter.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Vermont troopers have been placed on paid leave as state police officials investigate...
2 state troopers placed on paid leave amid investigation
St. Albans woman was injured after she fell 15 feet down a manhole just after midnight Sunday....
Woman falls 15 feet down manhole in St. Albans
A science lab at Dartmouth College went up in flames Sunday morning. - File photo
Science lab at Dartmouth college goes up in flames
Police say a southbound Amtrak train smashed into a truck crossing the railroad tracks in...
No one injured when Amtrak hits tractor-trailer in Vermont
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death

Latest News

Tuesday Weathercast
Tuesday Weathercast
Mysterious respiratory illness has Vt. veterinarians, dog owners on alert
BCBS agrees to continue with Vt. health reform experiment
Food advocacy groups look to Farm Bill to replace expiring pandemic assistance