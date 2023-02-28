Truck driver ticketed in crash between train and tractor-trailer

SHARON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a truck driver whose trailer was hit by a train on Monday was ticketed in connection with the crash.

It happened on Quarry Road in Sharon just before noon. The tractor-trailer had just left the Black River Quarries and was hauling stone. As the truck crossed the tracks, the flatbed trailer was hit by a southbound Amtrak train. No one was injured in the crash.

Tuesday, the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement & Safety Division said the driver of the truck was issued a ticket for trying to cross the tracks when it was not safe to do so. Police identified the driver as Michael Delaney, 62, of Leicester, Massachusetts.

DMV Enforcement said the speed limit on that section of track is 59 mph and according to Amtrak Police, the train was traveling at 57 mph when the impact occurred.

As part of the investigation into the crash, New England Central Railroad conducted a safety inspection of the tracks. They found no damage to the tracks as a result of the collision.

DMV Enforcement and Amtrak Police are still investigating the crash.

