Truck driver ticketed in crash between train and tractor-trailer

Police say a southbound Amtrak train smashed into a truck crossing the railroad tracks in...
Police say a southbound Amtrak train smashed into a truck crossing the railroad tracks in Sharon on Monday. None of the 66 passengers on board the train was injured.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a truck driver whose trailer was hit by a train on Monday was ticketed in connection with the crash.

It happened on Quarry Road in Sharon just before noon. The tractor-trailer had just left the Black River Quarries and was hauling stone. As the truck crossed the tracks, the flatbed trailer was hit by a southbound Amtrak train. No one was injured in the crash.

Tuesday, the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement & Safety Division said the driver of the truck was issued a ticket for trying to cross the tracks when it was not safe to do so. Police identified the driver as Michael Delaney, 62, of Leicester, Massachusetts.

DMV Enforcement said the speed limit on that section of track is 59 mph and according to Amtrak Police, the train was traveling at 57 mph when the impact occurred.

As part of the investigation into the crash, New England Central Railroad conducted a safety inspection of the tracks. They found no damage to the tracks as a result of the collision.

DMV Enforcement and Amtrak Police are still investigating the crash.

Related Story:

No one injured when Amtrak hits tractor-trailer in Vermont

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Vermont troopers have been placed on paid leave as state police officials investigate...
2 state troopers placed on paid leave amid investigation
St. Albans woman was injured after she fell 15 feet down a manhole just after midnight Sunday....
Woman falls 15 feet down manhole in St. Albans
A science lab at Dartmouth College went up in flames Sunday morning. - File photo
Science lab at Dartmouth college goes up in flames
Police say a southbound Amtrak train smashed into a truck crossing the railroad tracks in...
No one injured when Amtrak hits tractor-trailer in Vermont
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death

Latest News

A home in Chester was damaged by a fire on Tuesday.
Chester home damaged by fire
Moyium Willomon
Shelburne woman pleads not guilty to kidnapping toddler
x
Chester home damaged by fire
x
Shelburne woman pleads not guilty to kidnapping toddler