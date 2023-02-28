Vt. lawmakers craft gun reforms to navigate SCOTUS ruling

MONTPEL:IER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new Vermont gun bill is aimed at preventing suicides, but it could face hurdles following a significant U.S. Supreme Court decision.

Four years ago, Rep. Alyssa Black, D-Essex, lost her 23-year-old son to suicide. “He didn’t just end his life, he ended mine, too. And I had to start a new life,” she said. Black says her new direction in life led her to the Statehouse to pass legislation so other Vermont parents never have to live her reality.

Family members of those lost to suicide gathered at the Statehouse Tuesday to rally behind a bill Black is sponsoring. Vermont’s rate of suicide in 2021 was 20 per 200,000, a number that is higher than the national average and trending up according to Vermont Department of Health data. Over half were carried out with a firearm.

House Bill 230 would expand red flag laws, require safe gun storage, and create a 72-hour waiting period for gun purchases. “It’s time that we not only look a the things we have been doing and expanding the programs we have and education, but its time we look at it through a different lens,” Black said.

The last sweeping Vermont gun reforms followed a thwarted school shooting plot five years ago in Fair Haven. Governor Phil Scott signed the bill on the Statehouse steps flanked by lawmakers from both parties and angering some supporters. “I believe these measures will make a difference,” Scott said.

Five years later, the Republican governor has said the state should focus on the “root causes” of suicide -- mental health. He vetoed a waiting period bill in 2019. But for Black and other gun control advocates, the biggest hurdle this year may not be Scott’s veto pen.

“It’s a nonstarter constitutionally,” said Chris Bradley with the Vermont Federation of Sportsman’s Clubs. He says the Supreme Court’s Bruen decision last June is dramatically changing proposed gun laws as well as those already on the books. He says several of the provisions in Black’s bill may not pass constitutional muster. “Bruen changes everything and our legislators need to grapple with what that change is.”

Senate President Phil Baruth, D-Chittenden County, for years has made gun reform one of his top priorities and acknowledges the reality of the Bruen decision and the conservative majority on the court. “The Supreme Court said that they want a country in which guns are more plentiful, easier to conceal, and everywhere in everyday life. That’s not a country I want to live in,” he said.

The Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday gave the green light to Senate Bill 4, a pared-down version of the House bill that takes out a provision banning semiautomatic firearms for people under 21.

Related Stories:

Vt. lawmakers remove gun bill provision over constitutionality concerns

Weinberger calls on Vermont lawmakers to strengthen gun laws

Scott calls on US Senate to pass gun reform

Scott vetoes sweeping gun bill, offers compromise

Scott to consider omnibus gun bill

Vermont Legislature closes ‘Charleston Loophole’ in gun buys

Scott signals opposition to new gun bill

Boulder gun ban highlights complication of local reform efforts in Vt. and elsewhere

Vermont lawmakers try to hammer out new gun rules

Community dealing with lasting effects of school shooting plot

Orleans County Democrat pushes to revisit gun laws

Could more laws stop illegal gun purchases?

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.