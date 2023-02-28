Vt. Lyme disease vaccine trial halted

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A vaccine trial for Lyme disease taking place in Vermont has been halted by the drugmaker Pfizer.

The Boston-based research company Care Access kicked off the trials last year in various locations -- including a mobile clinic in Brattleboro -- to enroll people in the study. Participants were to get a series of three shots to try to build immunity to the bacteria that causes Lyme disease.

But now Care Access, in a statement, says tells Pfizer decided to pull out of the study. “Pfizer informed us of its decision to discontinue thousands of study participants only recently, and we disagree with the decision and its basis...We are most disappointed for the study participants and are heartbroken about the impact this will have on the underserved communities,” officials said.

In a statement earlier this month, Pfizer said it decided to discontinue about half of the participants in the study citing “violations of good clinical practice at certain clinical trial sites run by a third-party clinical trial site operator.” It said there were no safety concerns with the vaccine itself.

