Vt. Lyme disease vaccine trial halted

File photo
File photo(WIFR)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A vaccine trial for Lyme disease taking place in Vermont has been halted by the drugmaker Pfizer.

The Boston-based research company Care Access kicked off the trials last year in various locations -- including a mobile clinic in Brattleboro -- to enroll people in the study. Participants were to get a series of three shots to try to build immunity to the bacteria that causes Lyme disease.

But now Care Access, in a statement, says tells Pfizer decided to pull out of the study. “Pfizer informed us of its decision to discontinue thousands of study participants only recently, and we disagree with the decision and its basis...We are most disappointed for the study participants and are heartbroken about the impact this will have on the underserved communities,” officials said.

In a statement earlier this month, Pfizer said it decided to discontinue about half of the participants in the study citing “violations of good clinical practice at certain clinical trial sites run by a third-party clinical trial site operator.” It said there were no safety concerns with the vaccine itself.

Related Story:

Vermont researchers join study aimed at stopping spread of Lyme disease

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Vermont troopers have been placed on paid leave as state police officials investigate...
2 state troopers placed on paid leave amid investigation
St. Albans woman was injured after she fell 15 feet down a manhole just after midnight Sunday....
Woman falls 15 feet down manhole in St. Albans
A science lab at Dartmouth College went up in flames Sunday morning. - File photo
Science lab at Dartmouth college goes up in flames
Police say a southbound Amtrak train smashed into a truck crossing the railroad tracks in...
No one injured when Amtrak hits tractor-trailer in Vermont
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death

Latest News

Moyium Willomon
Shelburne woman pleads not guilty to kidnapping toddler
Police say a southbound Amtrak train smashed into a truck crossing the railroad tracks in...
Truck driver ticketed in crash between train and tractor-trailer
A home in Chester was damaged by a fire on Tuesday.
Chester home damaged by fire
x
Chester home damaged by fire