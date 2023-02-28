Vt. opens new office for families and youth in state systems

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s first director of the newly formed office of the Child, Youth, and Family Advocate is ready to get to work.

Governor Phil Scott has appointed Matthew Bernstein to the post, the first of its kind in the state.

A law passed last year created the Office of the Child, Youth, and Family Advocate to add transparency and accountability to our state systems.

Lawmakers said it will center racial justice and uplift the voices of children, youth, and families impacted by the child welfare, juvenile justice, and related mental health systems.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.