What is role of Vermont’s first youth advocate?

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s first child, youth, and family advocate started the job on Monday.

Matthew Bernstein was appointed to the role by the governor. Last year, lawmakers passed a bill that created the office, which is designed to add transparency and accountability to child welfare and juvenile justice systems with a focus on racial justice.

Ike Bendavid spoke with Bernstein about the new job and his priorities for the position.

