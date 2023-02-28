Woman arrested in attempted abduction on GMT bus

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police say they’ve arrested the woman accused of attempting to abduct a toddler on a city bus.

Last Tuesday, 26-year-old Moyium Willomon is accused of grabbing the child from his mother’s arms while riding a Green Mountain transit.

With the help of bystanders, the boy’s mother, they freed her 2-year-old son from Willomon’s arms.

Police say Willomon was treated at the hospital for mental health challenges.

She’s charged with kidnapping and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

