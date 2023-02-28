BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow showers will come to an end on Tuesday night, but our active weather pattern will continue through the remainder of the week. We’ll start with a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday morning, but clouds will thicken up across the region during the day. Temperatures will warm up into the mid to upper 30s by late in the day with a mix of rain and snow developing during the evening hours. We’ll see rain and snow showers through Wednesday night with overnight lows only dropping down into the low to mid 30s.

Thursday will start with some lingering rain and snow showers. Any accumulation will likely be on the light side, with the best chance for an inch or two of snow over the northern mountains through Thursday afternoon. We’ll see some breaks of sun by late in the day as well with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday is looking good with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Clouds thicken up again on Friday evening with snow developing on Friday night. We could see several more inches of snow heading into the start of the weekend on Saturday with periods of snow on Saturday morning, tapering to snow showers in the afternoon. Our weather should be less active heading into most of next week. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures to start the week will remain in the low to mid 30s.

