BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! It’s the last day of February . . . and the last day of “meteorological winter” (the 3 full months of December, January and February). Sure enough, it will be looking and feeling like winter today. A clipper system is moving through the northeast, and we are going to have a snowy last day of the month.

The snow will be light to moderate and steady throughout the day before it tapers off, west to east, as we go through the evening hours. By the end of the day, we can expect a wide variety of snowfall amounts. The biggest accumulation of snow will be in the higher elevations of the southern Green Mountains and Adirondacks, where 4-8″ of snow will pile up. Mountains in our central areas will receive 3-5″, and the higher elevations to the north will end up with 2-4″ of new snow. The Champlain Valley will only see 1-3″ of new snow from this system.

Our active, winter weather pattern will continue into the beginning of March. Most of Wednesday will be quiet, but another clipper system will move in by late afternoon & evening with more snow. Warmer air will be coming along with this system, so there will also be some rain mixed in with the snow on Wednesday night into Thursday, especially in our southern counties, and also in the valley locations.

There will be another short break early Friday before an even bigger storm system comes in for late Friday through Saturday. That storm system could bring an appreciable amount of snow to the area. At this point, indications are that 6-12″ of snow will fall from this system. But there could also be some wintry mix in there for a while, too.

There may be some bonus snow showers on Sunday with another small clipper system moving through.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be busy tracking all of this active weather over the next few days as we transition from February into March, and we will keep you updated with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

