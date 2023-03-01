Alternitive Milk Marketing: Vt. Senator joins Dairy Pride Act

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Peter Welch said milk doesn’t come from nuts and oats.

He joined other lawmakers in a bill called the Dairy Pride Act of 2023.

It would require non-dairy products made from nuts, seeds, plants, and algae to no longer be mislabeled with dairy terms such as milk, yogurt, or cheese.

Welch said the work Vermont’s farmers do should be protected and supported and that the bill gives dairy farmers the protections they need to thrive.

They accuse the FDA of not stepping up to enforce it themselves.

